A crime scene has been established at the site of the tragic finding of two dead toddlers in a car south of Brisbane.

The two girls, aged just one and two, were reportedly found unresponsive at the Waterford West home in Logan shortly after 1.30pm.

Queensland police as well as paramedics were called to the residence shortly after the horrific discovery on a suburban street.

Multiple media outlets have reported the car was "hot" at the time of the horrific discovery.

Detective Inspector Mark White said the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) made attempts to revive the two children, but both were declared dead at the scene.

"The two children exhibited evidence of being exposed to extreme heat," he said.

Queensland police have launched an investigation and are due to speak to the media shortly.

A neighbour near the scene told The Courier Mail they saw two lifeless girls being carried out of their home by police.

"My granddaughters saw the babies being carried out of the house soaking wet," she said.

"It is a tragic accident, she was a good mum."

Emergency services remain at the scene.