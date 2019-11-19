A 6-month-pregnant woman has been mauled to death by a pack of dogs as she walked in woodland in France.

Elisa Pilaski, 29, was walking her own dog, Curtis, in the Forest of Retz, north of Paris, on Saturday when the attack occurred.

Her husband found her body after she made a panicked phone call.

An autopsy carried out two days later found that Pilaski bled to death after suffering bites from multiple dogs on her limbs and head.

Pilaski was six months pregnant when she died. Photo / Facebook

French newspaper L'Union reported that while some of the bites came post-mortem, others were inflicted while the mother-to-be was still alive.

Her unborn child did not survive the attack.

Pilaski had called her husband during the walk, worried about a pack of dogs that were following her, reports TVA Nouvelles.

Pilaski was out walking dog Curtis (pictured) when she was attacked. Photo / Facebook

He rushed to the scene where he followed the howls of Pilaski's dog Curtis, who survived the attack, to find the mutilated body of his wife.

Police have taken DNA samples from a pack of hunting dogs that were in the forest at the time, as well as from the victim's own dog, as investigators say they are not ruling out any possibilities.