The high-speed rail link was once the locomotive embodiment of the ideal of a border-free Continent. But Britain's withdrawal from the EU leaves the service facing an uncertain future.

Just as the high-speed train dived under the English Channel, Mujtaba Rahman frantically typed an email on his smartphone and hit send.

A short ride later, through a dark void that briefly blocked both his ears and his cellphone reception, he was hurtling across the rolling fields of France. "On the way in and out of the tunnel is a really good time to do some thinking," Rahman said.

What he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.