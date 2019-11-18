More than 400 pages of internal Chinese documents provide an unprecedented inside look at the crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The students booked their tickets home at the end of the semester, hoping for a relaxing break after exams and a summer of happy reunions with family in China's far west.

Instead, they would soon be told that their parents were gone, relatives had vanished and neighbours were missing — all of them locked up in an expanding network of detention camps built to hold Muslim ethnic minorities.

Authorities in the Xinjiang region worried the situation was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Secret speeches

The Soviet prism

"Round up everyone"

"I broke the rules"

Brazen defiance