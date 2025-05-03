Fourteen children arrested in UK following death of teenage boy

- Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fire in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear.
- The body of 14-year-old Layton Carr was found in the Fairfield industrial park building.
- Police said they were alerted about reports of the fire just after 8pm on Friday (local time).
Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a teenage boy in an industrial unit fire.
The incident happened at Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, Tyne and Wear on Friday evening (local time).
The fire was brought under control, but a body believed to be that of missing 14-year-old Layton Carr was found inside the building, according to Northumbria Police.
Eleven boys and three girls aged 11 to 14 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in police custody.