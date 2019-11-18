Warning: Distressing content.

A doorbell camera video of a woman screaming for help has prompted Los Angeles police to reopen a kidnapping investigation.

Police say they answered a report of a kidnapping on a street in the Leimert Park neighbourhood late Tuesday night (local time) but couldn't find evidence of a crime.

However, KTLA-TV reports that about that time, a Ring doorbell home security camera on Third Avenue captured a woman's voice pleading "Help me, somebody help me" as a car drove by.

"I'm sorry," the alleged kidnapper yells back before the woman cries out for help again.

The suspect then apologises a second time.

Meanwhile, a witness who exited the house can be seen watching the incident unfold before the car drives off.

Witnesses reported that the passing sedan might be a Toyota Prius with a man and woman in the front. KTLA says one witness reported seeing the woman screaming as her hair was being pulled.

It is believed the victim, a black female with dark braided hair, referred to as Victim Jane Doe, was in the front passenger seat.

The suspect has only been described as a black male.

"Detectives are requesting the public's help in identifying and locating the victim of a possible kidnapping in connection to the video, which was taken in a neighbourhood about five miles west of the city's downtown," LA Police said in a statement to ABC News.

- additional reporting AP