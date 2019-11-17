Lawyers acting for victims of disgraced United States financier Jeffrey Epstein have called on the Duke of York to go to the US and answer questions under oath over whether he slept with a 17-year-old-girl.

In a television interview, aired in full in Britain yesterday, the Duke denied the claims of Virginia Roberts Giuffre that he slept with her when she was under age in the state of Florida, and said he had "no memory" of ever meeting her.

But lawyers for Giuffre, and other victims of Epstein, who was found dead in a prison cell in August, criticised Prince Andrew's decision to speak on television, and said he should give a sworn deposition.

It was the duty of anyone, be they "Prince or pauper," to help with a criminal or civil case, they said.

A representative for Giuffre, now 36, told the Sunday Telegraph she had "no comment".

However, she might respond after seeing the full interview.

Brad Edwards, Giuffre's lawyer, said he had "for years" been asking for the Duke's assistance.

He wants Prince Andrew to go to the US and give a sworn deposition that could be made public. Edwards said: "If he wants to get it over with, once and for all, come over."

However, the Duke's decision to conduct the television interview may be an indication prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, who are investigating Epstein and his associates, have already told him they do not need to speak to him.

A former prosecutor there said: "I would presume that if Prince Andrew's lawyers believed there was a potential for anything they would advise against him speaking [on TV]."

Epstein victims believe the Duke could be a witness and provide information about the convicted American paedophile.

A member of Giuffre's legal team said: "I would love to see Prince Andrew submit to an interview under oath with the investigating authorities. Talking to the media doesn't quite cut it. Statements that are not under oath carry little weight."

Gloria Allred, the US lawyer representing several Epstein victims seeking compensation, said: "I think that anyone who may have information that's relevant to a civil case or a criminal case, whether that person is a Prince or a pauper, should do what they can to assist in finding justice."

Alan Dershowitz, the high-profile American lawyer who has himself vehemently denied allegations by Giuffre, and defended Epstein, questioned the Duke saying he had "no memory" of Giuffre.

"Simply saying he doesn't remember Virginia Giuffre does not seem strong enough. If he did not have sex with her, he should say that categorically. I thought that he was trying to vacillate somewhat because, of course, there's that picture, and that picture is authentic. He did meet her."

The Duke was pictured with Giuffre, when she was 17, in London.

Dershowitz said the Duke would have no choice but to submit to questioning in the US should they decide to lodge such a request.

The lawyer said: "He would have to either be interviewed by them or claim some privilege — and he has no privilege as a Prince."

