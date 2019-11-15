Warning: Distressing content.

Joseph McCann, the 34-year-old accused of carrying out sex attacks on 11 women and children, was caught on CCTV at a McDonald's drive-thru with two of his alleged victims, who he held captive inside his car.

A court this week heard how he was spotted on camera ordering the McDonald's meal, after allegedly abducting a 25-year-old and a 21-year-old off the street.

The clip was played in court as one of the victims recounted her ordeal.

The 25-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she was repeatedly raped by McCann.

She said he even drove to a school to find a child he said he would force her to rape.

"At one point we parked in a country lane and he raped me and then we drove around Hackney and Clapham and Bethnal Green and I still wouldn't say where my house was," the victim told the court.

Joseph McCann faces numerous charges of sexual violence. Photo / Supplied

"When it got light, we had driven a long way away. He parked outside a school.

"He kept saying he needed to find a kid and he was going to make me rape a kid.

"He was talking, talking, talking all the time - he talked about child marriage and how it was legal in some countries."

McCann is alleged to have raped her while they were parked outside the school. He also reportedly threatened to drive to Poland with her.

Alleged serial sex attacker Joseph McCann caught on CCTV at McDonald's drive-thru with alleged victims in car. Video / London Metropolitan Police

The victim said she lost count of how many times she was raped that night.

The woman was abducted just after midnight on April 25 as she walked home in Walthamstow, east London.

While still holding her captive in a car, he allegedly kidnapped a second woman in north London and threatened to "slit her throat".

The women eventually smashed a vodka bottle over his head and the two women managed to escape.

The man is accused of 37 offences against 11 victims, some of them children.

Earlier this week, the court heard how he conned his way into a woman's home before tying her to a bed and forcing her to listen as he raped her 11-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter.

He has denied all offences.

The trial continues.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.