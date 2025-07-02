Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

AI crawlers strain websites with heavy traffic and costs

By Shira Ovide
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

AI crawlers threaten online ecosystems — sites strain under traffic with no reward. Photo / Getty Images

AI crawlers threaten online ecosystems — sites strain under traffic with no reward. Photo / Getty Images

Toshit Panigrahi broke the bad news recently to a large sports website: it had a bunch of artificial intelligence freeloaders.

About 13 million times in a month, the website was visited not by humans but by AI companies’ automated software that crawled over the site like digital arachnids to siphon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World