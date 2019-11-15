A 2-year-old girl died after an air conditioner unit fell from an eight-floor apartment window in Toronto and landed on her as she was arriving home with her mother and siblings.

The toddler, identified on GoFundMe as Crystal Mirogho, was struck by the air con unit outside the Toronto Community Housing apartment building where the family lives.

Crystal was reportedly in a stroller when the appliance landed on her.

Her older siblings reportedly watched in horror as the toddler was crushed.

The 2-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

"I heard [Crystal's mother] screaming. I could see her trying to revive her daughter, and I didn't even grab my jacket, I grabbed my keys and ran downstairs," neighbour Sherene Bromfield told Global News.

Police called it a "tragic accident" and Toronto Mayor John Tory said it was a "freak accident".

The family has released a statement via their lawyer, saying they are devastated.

"Our family has lost our precious baby girl Crystal. We are devastated," the statement read.

The death is being investigated by both authorities and the law firm, which says it believes the incident was "entirely preventable".

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations so they can move as they say they "cannot bear to go back to the same building where their daughter was killed".

The campaign will also help cover Crystal's funeral expenses.