A motorist's creepily decorated van with image of teen girls is worrying New Jersey locals - but police say their hands are tied as their activity is not illegal.

Local resident Stefanie LeBron spotted the grey Dodge Grand Caravan in a parking lot while she was out running errands in Edison on November 2 and snapped photos, which she then posted to Facebook.

Inside the van are pictures of teenage girls plastered on the steering wheel and dashboard.

LeBron said the images were of a range of girls, including a number of double-ups.

"I took a picture of his license plate as well because the sh*t was creepy and he has to live over in that area.

"LOOK INSIDE THE VAN! That wasn't even all of it," LeBron said in reference to the numerous images of young women the driver had plastered inside his vehicle. "There were pictures of these young teenage girls all over his dashboard as you see just like the steering wheel.

"Keep your eyes open and don't let your girls wander the streets alone or even with friends past a certain time cuz who knows what his intentions are," LeBron wrote in the post, adding that she was "so close to saying something" to the driver, but her grandma talked her out of it.

The van's dashboard and steering wheel. Photo / Facebook

LeBron reported the driver to police, however, they told NJ.com they couldn't make any arrests as the driver had not broken any laws.

"Our police department received this report," Edison Police Lieutenant Robert Dudash said in a statement, according to the news outlet. "Our detective bureau investigated it, but found no indication of criminal intent or criminal activity."