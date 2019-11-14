Horrific bushfire conditions that have plagued New South Wales for days eased overnight, but crews today continue to battle multiple blazes in the state, while several alerts remain in place for Queensland and Western Australia.

The death toll from the emergency has risen to four, with authorities locating the body of a man on the NSW mid north coast on Thursday morning.

Here's a snapshot of the latest developments.

•More than 1000 firefighters remain in the field to protect properties

•Conditions eased in New South Wales overnight but crews continue to battle multiple blazes

•Authorities believe at least 300 homes have been destroyed since the weekend

•A range of warnings remain in place across Queensland

•WA fierys are on alert as blazes break out

Advertisement

The New South Wales RFS has said there is now a severe fire danger from "border to border" today.

Nov. 13, 2019: In this image made from video, forest trees are on fire in Hillville, New South Wales state, Australia. Photo / AP

Sydney could see highs of 35C, several degrees hotter than expected earlier in the week. That could be accompanied by winds, fanning any flames. Brisbane could see 33C with Ipswich on a blistering 37C.

Smoke rolling back into #Sydney basin this afternoon and across large areas of #NSW ahead of Friday's Severe #Fire Danger Forecasts for Far North Coast, North Coast, Greater Hunter, Greater #Sydney Region & #Illawarra/ Shoalhaven. Very High for New England https://t.co/rV6cchf6jf pic.twitter.com/ycfEce5Upj — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 14, 2019



In NSW, 1600 firefighters are battling some 60 bushfires, more than half of which were uncontained.

Severe fire danger stretches from the Queensland border to southern NSW.

Nov. 11, 2019: Satellite photo taken by NASA shows bushfires burn in the eastern part of New South Wales state. Photo / AP

In Queensland, more than 70 fires are burning with 36 structures destroyed. A severe fire danger warning is in place for the Darling Downs.

Multiple "leave now" instructions are in place for communities around Bundaberg and Gympie.

Noticed unusual patches on our #UV forecast maps? Particles from #bushfire smoke can absorb and reflect incoming radiation, reducing UV levels. Keep using sun protection! UV can still be harmful at lower levels. Our blog explains more: https://t.co/Zn8emejEOP pic.twitter.com/sZ5IsjR0ov — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 14, 2019