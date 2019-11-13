A US man has been arrested after allegedly using his 11-month-old son as a "human shield" in a shootout after a drug deal went wrong.

Nafes Monroe, 25, was arrested after the incident in north Philadelphia last month which left his son Yazeem Munir Jenkins in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and buttocks.

Authorities allege Monroe took his son with him while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit money, believing that the presence of a young child would deter drug dealers from reacting violently if his fraud was discovered.

He was sitting in the car with his son, girlfriend, and another man when the gunman opened fire.

11-month-old Yazeem Munir Jenkins remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Anthony Voci, head of the District Attorney's Office Homicide Unit, said it was not the first time Monroe had used his son in this way.

"He was using counterfeit money to purchase drugs, knowing that counterfeit money is something that is very upsetting to drug dealers, and when they find out they are being burned with counterfeit money, they act violently," he said.

"It's our belief that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases, with the idea, or the belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car that they would not fire upon him.

"A human shield is the term that I would probably use."

Authorities said that after the shooting Monroe took the injured child to a nearby house rather than seek medical assistance.

"He was also the individual that was not only in the car with his child, in harm's way, but drove the child to a house rather than taking him to a hospital immediately," Voci said.

He said after Monroe eventually took his son to the hospital he dropped him off and "never looked back and went into the wind".

Monroe's son remains in critical condition in hospital.

The alleged gunman, Francisco Ortiz, 29, has also been arrested and charged with attempted murder.