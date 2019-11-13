A family who has been hit by the tragic bushfires in Australia have shared a heartwarming note left by firefighters who saved their home from burning to the ground in NSW.

Yarranbella resident Paul Sefky returned home to find a touching note on his kitchen bench.

The note had come from one of the firefighters who managed to save his home.

"It was a pleasure to save your house, we could not save your sheds. P.S - we owe you some milk," signed the Urunga Rural Fire Service (RFS).

Sekfy posted a picture of the note to Facebook with the caption: "The best note on my kitchen bench since the morning after my wedding."

Kale Hardie-Porter left the note after taking refuge in a house he was protecting from the fires. Photo / Facebook

The post was shared hundreds of times and managed to reach its way back to the firefighter who wrote the note.

The best note on my kitchen bench since the morning after my wedding 😎🌈👍🏼👏👏💕 Posted by Paul Sekfy on Friday, 8 November 2019

Kale Hardie-Porter wrote on the post telling Sekfy he had made his day and was happy to hear the house was fine after they left.

"Our crew of four did the best we could with what we had but unfortunately your two sheds didn't last a second," he wrote.

"We took refuge in your house for a moment and that's when we discovered the fridge."

"I have to acknowledge my shocking handwriting, it was late and couldn't see a thing! I also have some footage that I captured of the fire engulfing the property if were interested in me PM to you but it is confronting.

"Again it was our pleasure to do a little good in such horrendous conditions. All the best in future!"

Over the past few days three people have lost their lives and more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

There's no rainfall on the horizon for NSW. Photo / Nathan Edwards

These devastating figures would be much higher if it wasn't for the efforts of firefighters, with countless people taking to different social media pages to thank them for their handwork.

"I'm sure there are at least a few firefighters on this page, I just want you all to know how much we appreciate everything you are all doing, you all must be so tired and buggered but you are still out there doing everything you can. So thank you, we owe you," one person wrote.

"To all the firefighters, emergency services and agencies who are battling some incredibly horrific conditions and fighting the good fight against these horrendous fires WE THANK YOU ALL!" another said.

- Additional reporting by news.com.au