Kiwi actor Russell Crowe has confirmed fires have reached his house in Nana Glen, New South Wales.

Posting on Twitter this morning, the father-of-two said he was not in Australia but his family had moved to safety. "My family are safe, billeted with friends," he posted.

"Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley."

I’m not in Australia.

My family are safe, billeted with friends.



Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday.



My heart goes out to everyone in the valley. pic.twitter.com/EsLKtDQM51 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019

A distraught neighbour of Crowe earlier claimed fire trucks drove straight past her home to save the actor's property as bushfires rage in the area.

Debbie Waldon told Seven News through tears: "I'm angry because our friend's house is there burning and all the trucks go to Russell Crowe's. What about normal everyday people?"

Firefighters managed to save a home just 2.5km from the actor's house. However the NSW Rural Fire Service has rubbished claims the Gladiator star received preferential treatment.

"Firefighters are not aware of whose homes they are being sent to – aerial crews wouldn't be aware of whose property they are going to either," a spokesman told Daily Mail Australia.

"Crews are dispatched on priority of jobs and the properties that need it the most, we are not aware of who owns the properties."

Russell Crowe owns a property in Nana Glen (pictured), where the RFS has just issued an emergency warning over a number of large bush fires burning in the area. Photo / News Ltd

The NSW RFS has issued an emergency warning for the Liberation Trail fire which covers Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas. It is burning out of control residents in the area and nearby are being urged to leave before it's too late, reports news.com.au.

Earlier, fans had been reaching out to Crowe on Twitter about the Nana Glen fire, where he owns 400-hectares of land.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday urging fellow Australian country musician Troy Casser-Daley to download the NSW Rural Fire Service app after the singer revealed his mother was evacuating to Grafton, in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, "as a precaution".

Get the app mate. It’s very helpful. pic.twitter.com/2ihIHE3OiY — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019

"What's the best way to be updated down that way @NSWRFS please?" Casser-Dalley asked his followers.

"Get the app mate. It's very helpful," Crowe responded.

The movie star hasn't provided an update on his own property, but followers have sent him messages of concern and support.

"Hope your place is safe. Kindest thoughts and prayers for all threatened by bushfires," one wrote.

Another asked if Crowe had relocated his family and animals, and one fan urged him to "be safe, please" if he was in the area.

"Just saw the warning for Nana Glen, stay safe Russ x," another follower said.

"Get out now Russ … just mentioned Nana Glen on Skynews evacuate."

