Hundreds of koalas are feared dead as an out of control bushfire in New South Wales has burned through their habitat.

The Lake Innes Nature Reserve, near Port Macquarie in New South Wales, was home to at least 600 koalas before extreme fire conditions blazed through in the past two weeks.

At least 350 kolas are estimated dead, with fears that the death toll could grow as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Peter the Koala, at the Koala Hospital Port Macquarie after it was found injured at the Lake Innes Nature Reserve. Photo / Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

"We think most of the animals were incinerated - it's like a cremation," Koala Conservation Australia president Sue Ashton told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"They have been burnt to ashes in the trees."

Wildlife supporters have managed to rescue 16 koalas from the blazed regions around Port Macquarie and they have continued to scour key areas the marsupials will be.

Injured koalas are being treated at Macquarie's Koala Hospital, where carers have been bandaging their wounds and feeding them eucalyptus leaves and formula.

The koala population in the area has been labelled "vulnerable" after the extreme conditions and Ashton has urged others to bring injured animals to their hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been made for those wanting to donate money to help The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital buy drinking stations in the fire-affected regions for animals.

Injured koalas are being treated at Macquarie's Koala Hospital, where carers have been bandaging their wounds and feeding them eucalyptus leaves and formula. Photo / Macquarie's Koala Hospital

"One way to help surviving koalas and other wildlife is to provide access to water to reduce further deaths from dehydration," they wrote.

"If enough money is raised, it will distribute to other significant koala habitat areas across the state."

Two people have been confirmed dead and at least 100 homes have been destroyed by the bush fires in New South Wales.

Fire conditions are expected to worsen this week, with extremely hot temperatures and strong winds forecast for the region on Tuesday (local time).