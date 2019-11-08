Women who become pregnant say that employers discriminate against them in defiance of labour laws, and go largely unpunished.

The women's accusations briefly lit up the Chinese internet. Three employees of a big Chinese logistics company said their bosses had fired them or cut their pay after they became pregnant.

In one case, the company, China Railway Logistics, did not send a representative to an arbitration proceeding. The company then went to court to challenge the award the woman received. But it backed off as media attention intensified and because the stakes were so small: The award was less than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.