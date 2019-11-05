A bride-to-be was found dead after a disturbing execution-style killing, but now a KFC receipt could link her fiance to her brutal death.

Oregon man William Chase Hargrove was charged with the murder of Anna Repkina after the 27-year-old was shot dead in April 2017.

Prosecutors alleged Hargrove was involved in a "love triangle relationship" and convinced Repkina to move from Moscow to Oregon.

But the 29-year-old man was also in a long-term relationship with another woman, Michelle Chavez.

After she found out about Repkina, she gave him an ultimatum saying she would leave Hargrove if he didn't break up with his Russian bride-to-be.

"It was either her or the other, and he made a decision," senior deputy district lawyer Amie Matusko told the Associated Press in an interview.

"He took the victim out on a rather desolate logging road, and she was found shot in the back of the head, execution-style."

Repkina's corpse was found but there were no clues as to who was behind her death.

But a KFC bag left at the scene led investigators to an unlikely source.

Inside the bag was a receipt with the name Kevin Thomas on it. Police then swooped and questioned Thomas, who claimed to have had a meal with Hargrove who asked to borrow his shotgun.

Hargrove never returned the weapon.

Charles Hargrove has been charged with the execution-style murder of Anna Repkina. Photo / Benton County Sheriff's Office

Police then arrested Hargrove and charged him with murder, but he insisted his lover Chavez was behind the killing.

"Hargrove has always maintained that he did not kill his fiancee," defence lawyer Mike Flinn told the Washington Post.

"The evidence at trial will clearly show that Michelle Chavez murdered Anna Repkina."

Chavez denies any role in the killing.

Hargrove's trial is expected to end late November.