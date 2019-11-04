A mother has shared the horrifying moment her son died in her arms after suffering an electric shock at nursery school.

27-year-old Elisa said her 6-year-old boy Antonio was electrocuted as she looked on in horror after going to collect him from nursery school in Frankfurt, the largest city of the German federal state of Hesse.

Elisa, an Italian living in Germany, said: "When I went to pick Antonio up, I was in the changing rooms and Antonio was running around, and suddenly he must have got hold of a cable that was coming out of a socket. The socket was hanging out of the wall."

The child was catapulted towards his mum.

Advertisement

Elisa said: "It was a shock, the nursery school boss and I tried to resuscitate him, we gave him mouth to mouth and performed chest compressions. But it was too late, Antonio died in my arms.

READ MORE:

• Selfie-loving woman electrocuted in bath while charging phone

• Denishar Woods, the girl electrocuted by a tap in Perth, is now sitting up in wheelchair

• Man electrocuted while charging phone in bed

"Building works had been carried out and the nursery school had been closed. It then opened again, although it clearly was not finished.

"Walls had been painted and new flooring laid, and the nursery school had to be closed."

But Jan Pasternak, from the Integration and Education Department in the City of Frankfurt, said: "We are not aware of any building works being carried out at the nursery school and certainly not aware of cables coming out of the walls. This would not be possible when the nursery school is open as normal for business."

The Public Prosecutor in Frankfurt is investigating charges of involuntary manslaughter against unknown persons at this time.

Prosecutor Nadja Niesen: "The focus of the investigation is on whether someone acted against their duty of care."

The mum is now trying to raise enough money to fly Antonio's body to Italy for burial and the parents association has set up a PayPal for donations.

Advertisement

The nursery school remains closed while investigations are ongoing.