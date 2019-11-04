The nation's railway system has long been plagued by corruption and mismanagement, despite serving as the only link between many cities and towns.

When a passenger train rammed a rickshaw in Pakistan in 2017, killing seven schoolchildren, Imran Khan rolled the tragedy into his campaign to become prime minister, holding up the accident as a hallmark of government incompetence and corruption that only he could fix.

"The railway minister must resign," he said at the time, insisting that it was the proper response to such a failure in a democracy. "Otherwise, he can influence the investigation."

But Khan, now the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.