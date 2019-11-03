Warning: Contains graphic content

British drug smuggler Michaella McCollum, one of the Peru Two locked up in the South American country for their attempt to smuggle more than $3m worth of cocaine, has told how she was shocked by open lesbian sex inside prison.

McCollum, who was jailed alongside accomplice Melissa Reid in 2013, shared her experience in her new book You'll Never See Daylight Again.

She writes that some of the women inside the prison were known as "chetos" and used for sex.

Advertisement

She describes how women would regularly engage in sexual activity in their bunks, while still being amorous with their husbands during visits.

Michaella McCollum arrives for a court hearing, in Lima, Peru, in December 2013. Photo / AP

"When they got down to it they were so passionate it was like the world was ending. I was transfixed by their intensity. I'd never seen anything like it," she writes.

"You see each other shower, you see everyone peeing, what's a bit of sex between you and your most intimate 200 mates?"

READ MORE:

• Aucklanders react to $3 million of cocaine washes up on Auckland beach

• The rise of cocaine: Drug syndicates 'determined' to create a market in NZ

• Huge amount of cocaine washes up on West Auckland beach

• A year of NZ drug busts: Cocaine at the beach, meth in golf carts, cash in dishwasher

McCollum told of witnessing one steamy encounter in the prison workshop that left her stunned.

"The girl on the other side of her was off the bench, her trousers and pants round her ankles, and my neighbour was [performing a sex act].

"Just like that, right next to me, in front of hundreds of prying eyes. It was a weird situation.

"Every single person around the table carried on sewing and chatting or watching as if it was the most normal thing in the world."

Advertisement

"After they finished, they kissed, pulled up her pants and got on with their sewing."

Peruvian police escort Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid to court. Photo / AP

McCollum also writes about avoiding rape attempts from guards and having to run the gauntlet of male prisoners inside the facility.

"Men were banging on the walls, catcalling us, screaming, shouting, and miming filth. I felt like a piece of meat at feeding time in the tiger enclosure at London Zoo," she said.

"There was literally no way we could get through without being molested. There were at least two guys sticking their genitals through the bars. I couldn't run. I couldn't even raise my arms in defence. They got my hair, they got my face, they got my breasts.

"I was petrified. A second later two guards burst out the door with truncheons raised and started cracking down on anything they could reach.

"Faces, fingers, elbows, they didn't care, they smashed anything they could reach."

McCollom and Reid were sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for their roles in the smuggling operation before both being released and sent home after serving two years.