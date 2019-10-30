For the poor in Vietnam, human smuggling offers a chance at a better life. "If an electrical pole had legs, it would go too."

Across the village, the altar tables have already been set up.

In Buddhist and Catholic households alike, families have not waited for the final word on whether their daughters, sons, brothers and sisters are among the 39 people found dead last week in a refrigerated truck container in an industrial park in Britain, roughly 6,000 miles away.

Though the authorities in Britain have not yet identified the bodies, the families in Vietnam are treating the silence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.