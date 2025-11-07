Advertisement
North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Seoul military

AFP
3 mins to read

A television at a railway station in Seoul shows reports of North Korea allegedly firing at least one ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Friday. Photo / Anthony Wallace, AFP

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile Friday, Seoul’s military said, about a week after US President Donald Trump approved South Korea’s plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

Analysts have said Seoul’s plan to build one of the atomic-driven vessels would likely draw an aggressive response from Pyongyang.

