Nearly 3000 more had their roofs blown off or were damaged, it said, while 11 boats or ships sank.

In the streets along Gia Lai’s Quy Nhon beach, AFP journalists saw rescue workers and soldiers working with residents to clear uprooted trees, remove debris and collect sheet-metal roofs blown away in the night.

Roofs across Quy Nhon in Gia Lai province, central Vietnam, were left damaged after Typhoon Kalmaegi hit the area on Friday. Photo / Nhac Nguyen, AFP

“This was a very big typhoon that hit us,” Tran Ngo An, 64, told AFP.

“This was the second time I witnessed such a typhoon. The other one was 10 years ago or so, but not that strong compared to this.”

The state power company said 1.6 million clients lost power as the typhoon smashed the central coast, but service to a third of them had been restored by Friday morning.

The fast-moving storm had already churned inland by morning with significantly weakened winds, but heavy rain was still forecast for much of the central coast, the national weather bureau said.

Vehicles are seen among the debris swept away by a flash flood in La Carlota city, Negros Oriental province, central Philippines, this week at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi. Photo / Brick George Anasta

Vietnam is in one of the most active tropical cyclone regions on Earth and is typically affected by 10 typhoons or storms a year, but Kalmaegi was the 13th of 2025.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful because of human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to strengthen rapidly and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, meaning heavier rainfall.

Relentless rains

Kalmaegi had battered the islands of Cebu and Negros in the Philippines before swooping back out to sea.

Floodwaters described as unprecedented rushed through the hardest hit Cebu province’s towns and cities, where the hunt for missing people continues.

Philippines authorities have raised the death toll to 188, with 135 still missing.

The typhoon hit central Vietnam as it was still reeling from more than a week of flooding and record rains that killed at least 47 people and submerged centuries-old historic sites.

The heavy rains starting in late October had drenched the former imperial capital Hue and the ancient town of Hoi An, both Unesco-listed sites, turning streets into canals and flooding tens of thousands of homes.

Up to 1.7m of rain fell over one 24-hour period in a downpour that broke national records.

With more than 3200km of coastline and a network of 2300 rivers, Vietnam faces a high risk of flooding.

Before Kalmaegi, natural disasters had already left 279 people dead or missing this year and caused more than US$2 billion ($3.6b) in damage, according to Vietnam’s national statistics office.

– Agence France-Presse