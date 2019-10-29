An investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s died when he became stuck at the top of one of the country's tallest chimneys.

Police and emergency services spent more than 14 hours trying to rescue the man who could be seen dangling upside down from the top of the 290ft (80-metre) Dixon's Chimney in the centre of Carlisle in Cumbria.

Several attempts to get to the man, who was shirtless, and appeared to have his foot wedged between the brick chimney and an external ladder, had to be abandoned as onlookers gathered at the scene.

Man seen hanging upside down from Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle.



A rescue helicopter is hovering next to the 290ft high structurez. Nearby roads closed.pic.twitter.com/JuesxZYMPt — Lewis Warner (@LewisJWarner) October 28, 2019

At one point a Coastguard helicopter was scrambled, but it was called off amid fears that the down draft from the rotor blades could cause the man to fall.

Rescuers also rejected plans to scale the ladder on the outside of the chimney amid concern that any movement could lead to a tragic fall.

Eventually, a 300ft (91m) cherry picker was brought in from Glasgow to help release the man, but by the time a specialist team was able to get to him, he was already dead.

It is not clear why the man had climbed the chimney, but locals claimed he had been there from the early hours of Monday morning and had initially been shouting.

Police say they believe they know his identity and welfare officers are currently with his family.

A spokesman from Cumbria Police said: "All this was done with the aim of bringing the man down safely and while maintaining the safety of emergency services staff.

"The man was recovered after a cherry picker was used to transport specialist technicians and specialist firefighters trained to work at height to the top of the chimney to lower him down.

Photos / Twitter

"The thoughts of all the emergency services and partners are with the family and friends of the man.

"Specialist welfare police officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

"An investigation will commence into the circumstances into how and why the man was on the chimney and the Constabulary will be informing Her Majesty's Coroner."