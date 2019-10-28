British lawmakers have rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call to hold an early election on December 12 in a bid to break the political deadlock over Brexit.

The House of Commons voted 299-70 to hold an early election, but that fell well short of the two-thirds majority of all 650 lawmakers that Johnson needed.

Opposition parties said they wanted an election, but not on the prime minister's terms.

The opposition Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party plan to try to secure a December 9 election using a different procedure.

The wrangling follows the European Union's decision to give Britain a three-month delay to its departure, which had been due to take place on October 31.

