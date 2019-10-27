More than 20 people have been shot, with unconfirmed reports of at least two dead after a gunman opened fire at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas.

The incident happened just after midnight on Sunday local time. Eemergency services have rushed to the scene at The Party Venue in Greenville, near Dallas, where a celebration was said to have been taking place for Texas A&M University at Commerce.

According to WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely, there are "at least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 calibre rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown," he wrote.

One person was shot in the neck, scanner traffic stated.

It's understood hundreds of people had been at the party celebrating the start of the school year.

More than 100,000 people had attended a college football game earlier in the day.

Graphic footage of the aftermath has been posted to social media, with a number of people visibly injured.

#BREAKING Mass shooting at Texas A&M Commerce homecoming party at a venue near #Greenville. Guest say someone with a rifle opened fire. Latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/XWrP9wVOSE — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) October 27, 2019

#BREAKING: Mass shooting happened at a Homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce overnight. At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown. Commerce, Texas is in Hunt County — an hour east of Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ujtvTYWvAb — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 27, 2019

A second graphic video posted to social media shows numerous bodies laying on the floor covered in blood.

People can be heard in the background screaming, as people attend those injured and bleeding.

Authorites have not yet confirmed the incident.

More to come.