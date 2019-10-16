Social media is in a frenzy over photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un riding a white horse through a snowy mountain.

The undated photos, which were released by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), captured Mr Kim riding a horse on Mount Paektu through what the agency claimed was the first snowfall of the year.

In one photo, the North Korean leader smiles as he poses on top of the horse, but in another he appears to be concerned as the animal gallops through the snow, news.com.au reported.

The pictures quickly circulated around social media after being released, with users unsure of what to make of them.

This undated picture shows Kim Jong-un riding a white horse among the first snow at Mount Paektu. Photo / KCNA

The North Korean leader enjoyed the ride. Photo / KCNA

"Well these pics of Kim Jong-un scaling Paektu on a white horse are … quite something," managing editor at NK News, Oliver Hotham, tweeted.

As the @nprpolitics would say, I can’t let go of Kim Jong Un riding a white horse. I’m trying to watch the #DemDebate , but I just keep going back to KJU on a white horse. The horse is so beautiful. Kim’s legs are so short. His hair is a different species. There is so much here. pic.twitter.com/UUm4hF88E5 — Hi, I’m Peach Mint (@AmeriCatLady) October 16, 2019

"It will be interesting to see which one he selects for his official Christmas card," another Twitter user said.

Another user noted that Mr Kim looked "terrified" in most of the snaps.

One added: "Well we know who is getting some new posters for their bedroom walls at the White House!"

Is this a deodorant commercial? pic.twitter.com/25hxCPcP35 — amnesiac 🇩🇰 🎸🚴 (@gkkd) October 15, 2019

Other people pointed out similarities between Mr Kim's pictures and those taken of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2009.

The photos show a shirtless Mr Putin rising a horse during his vacation outside the town of Kyzyl in Southern Siberia.

Many have drawn similarities between the two images of Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo / News Limited / KCNA

Mr Kim was accompanied by senior officials of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee.

Mount Paektu is the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula and is described as having a "weighty importance" in North Korea's history.

The country has long claimed it was the birthplace of Mr Kim's father and former leader, Kim Jong-il.

"Sitting on the horseback atop Mt Paektu, (he) recollected with deep emotion the road of arduous struggle he covered for the great cause of building the most powerful country with faith and will as firm as Mt Paektu," the report released by KCNA read.

The report described the leader's eyes as being "full of noble glitters" as he looked around on top of the mountain.

Kim often visits the mountain before making big decisions. Photo / KCNA

Mr Kim often visits the mountain before making major decisions, such as the 2013 execution of his powerful uncle and his 2018 entrance into diplomacy with Seoul and Washington.

As a result, many have speculated that he may be gearing up to make a big move, possibly revolving around his negotiations with the US.

According to the report, all the officials accompanying him were "convinced with overflowing emotion and joy that there will be a great operation to strike the world with wonder again and make a step forward in the Korean revolution".