More victims and more damage have been found in typhoon-hit areas of central and northern Japan, where rescue crews are searching for people still missing.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary session Tuesday that typhoon-related deaths have risen to 53, with 20 others missing. Lawmakers prayed in silence for the victims before starting the session.

A building is surrounded by floodwaters in Hoyasu, Japan. Photo / AP

Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan's main island Saturday, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic rainfall that caused more than 200 rivers in central and northern Japan to overflow, leaving thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.

Residents are helped to walk through a road blocked by debris caused by Typhhon Hagibis, to head to a shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture. Photo / AP

READ MORE:

• Typhoon Hagibis: Death toll in Japan climbs to 42 after storm unleashes widespread flooding

• Japanese stockpile food and water, board up homes as Typhoon Hagibis approaches

• Typhoon Hagibis: Tokyo braces for 'worst typhoon in 60 years'

• How Super Typhoon Hagibis became a beast, looming over Japan

Advertisement

Vehicles are seen under water following the typhoon-hit town of Marumori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan. Photo / AP

A woman, front left, cries in relief after being rescued from a flooded residential area following Typhoon Hagibis, in Marumori town, Miyagi prefecture. Photo / AP

Businesses appeared nearly back to normal in central Tokyo but paralyzed in Nagano and other hard-hit areas still inundated. Residents elsewhere started cleaning their houses.

- AP