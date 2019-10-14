Fed up with the coverage on his favourite cable news station, President Donald Trump decided late this summer that a direct intervention was needed. So he telephoned the chief executive of Fox News, Suzanne Scott, and let loose.

In a lengthy conversation, Trump complained that Fox News was not covering him fairly, according to three people with knowledge of the call. Scott, who has led the cable network since last year, responded by urging Trump to sit for an interview with Bret Baier, the channel's chief political anchor, the people said.

If the conversation placated Trump — who has taken

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.