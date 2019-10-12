A Twitter video shows ISIS brides reportedly trying to flee a Syrian prison after hitting guards in the section where Australian jihadi wives are kept.

ISIS brides are reportedly trying to flee from a prison in northern Syria, after jihadi fighters escaped when it was hit by Turkish bombs.

A video released on Twitter filmed from above the Al-Hawl camp near Qamishli, northern Syria is said to show the brides in black burqas trying to flee the detention facility.

The notorious prison camp houses 68,000 jihadi brides, including 20 Australian women and their 44 children.

The Australians live among 12,000 IS foreign nationals in an annexed section of the camp, separated from Syrians and Iraqis.

Since President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw US special troops from northern Syria, the Australia ISIS brides have begged to be allowed to return home.

They feared they would come under Turkish bombardment, which is what happened and was captured on video when a Turkish shell landed in the prison courtyard.

The video footage shows dozens of burqa-clad women running from guards and happens after reports of civil disobedience by the IS camp dwellers.

The ISIS brides in the foreigners section "set ablaze tents and attacked the administrative and security offices there with stones and sticks", CNN reported.

Smoke billows from targets in Tel Abyad, Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces. Photo / AP

Dozens escaped before Syrian authorities regained control.

In another facility, five ISIS militants fled from Navkur prison on Friday after Turkish mortars landed nearby.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Co-ordination & Military Ops Centre Twitter page posted the video captioned "Families of #ISIS terrorists in #Al_Hol camp are rioting at the attempts to escape from the camp".

The vast camp is surrounded by a fence and monitored by the SDF and local police.

The brides tried to escape after the camp was bombed. Photo / Twitter

But with the US withdrawal and Turkey engaged in an offensive against Kurdish forces, fears abound that ISIS fighters in four northern Syrian detention camps will break free.

This could cause a resurgence in Islamic State, which had been defeated.