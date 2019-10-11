Greta Thunberg's fans have labelled her Nobel Peace Prize snub "sad news for the planet", but say the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist still has a big future ahead of her.

"Don't be disappointed that Greta didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize. This movement isn't about one person, it's about all of us standing together in our millions and fighting back," Youth Strike 4 Climate, the UK campaign for Greta's Fridays For Future movement, wrote on Twitter, according to news.com.au.

Don't be disappointed that Greta didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize.



This movement isn't about one person, it's about all of us standing together in our millions and fighting back.



And together we will win.#FridaysForFuture @fff_europe @Fridays4future @GretaThunberg — YouthStrike4Climate (@Strike4Youth) October 11, 2019

US scientist Robert Rohde from Berkeley Earth admitted it "probably was too soon" for Greta this year.

Greta Thunberg takes to the podium to address young activists and their supporters during the rally for action on climate change on September 27. Photo / Getty Images

"For everyone hoping that Greta Thunberg would win, let's look to the future. If they inspire real change then their odds will be better in future years," he said.

Congratulations to Abiy Ahmed for winning the Nobel Peace Prize.



For everyone hoping that @GretaThunberg / #FridaysForFuture would win, let's look to the future. If they inspire real change then their odds will be better in future years.



It probably was too soon this year. https://t.co/o9bxgkTtbO — Robert Rohde (@RARohde) October 11, 2019

Oh, Greta Thunberg still has her whole life ahead to win the #NobelPeacePrize

not this year but hopefully soon. — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) October 11, 2019

I'm glad Greta Thunberg didn't win the Nobel Prize for Peace: in my opinion, she should win the Nobel Prize for Science. — Sam Bowman (@s8mb) October 11, 2019

But critics of the activist said they were glad she didn't win the prize, saying she had only created "more panic and hysteria, not peace".

I know Greta Thunberg is supposedly doing what she’s doing for the “greater good” but I have to say I’m glad she wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace prize. All she’s done is created more panic and hysteria, not peace — Kyle Carvill (@kylecarvill) October 11, 2019

Glad common sense has prevailed and the worthy winner of the noble peace prize goes to the Ethiopian prime minister, winning over a poxy speech by #GretaThunberg — Shelley (@Minett02) October 11, 2019

Greta had been a favourite to win the prestigious prize, with reports suggesting she'd be up against New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the young leaders of the Hong Kong protest movement.

But the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, was awarded the prize for making peace with the country's bitter foe, Eritrea.

British TV star Piers Morgan poked fun at the controversy, tweeting: "How dare they actually give it to someone who forged peace".

How DARE they actually give it to someone who forged peace?!!!! https://t.co/9xuQDl7xTt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 11, 2019

Andrew Stroehlein, the European Media Director for Human Rights Watch, said Mr Ahmed was good choice, but there was much more to be done.

"Good choice, both for peace efforts with Eritrea and important improvements in Ethiopia itself, where the government released thousands of political prisoners and committed to other reforms," he said.

"At the same time, there is much to do. There's been a significant break down in law and order in parts of Ethiopia amidst escalating ethnic tensions that has resulted in significant numbers of internally displaced persons."

The Ethiopian Prime Minister's Office described the honour as a "collective win for Ethiopians".

"Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed political leadership in April 2018, he has made peace, forgiveness and reconciliation key policy components of his administration," the statement read.

"This victory and recognition is a collective win for Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia — the New Horizon of Hope — a prosperous nation for all."

Past Nobel Peace Prize laureates include Martin Luther King Jr, Malala Yousafzai, Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela.