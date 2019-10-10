A US woman arrested on serious drug charges provided a bizarre excuse to police when she was pulled over with a car full of methamphetamine.

Elizabeth Catlett, 29, was stopped by police in Hot Springs, Arkansas, last Sunday when she pulled out of a driveway with her headlights on.

The investigating officer could smell marijuana when he spoke with Catlett and noted that she was "moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner".

Catlett denied that there were any drugs in the car and her passenger, 33-year-old ex-convict Don Furr, avoided eye contact with police.

A search of the car found zip lock plastic bags and scraps of paper containing methamphetamine and a search of Catlett's person found a zip lock plastic bag filled with smaller bags. Catlett claimed to police that the bag was not hers and "someone put it there".

She told police that she had been with Furr visiting her brother in hospital before they were stopped.

After failing three field sobriety tests back at the station, Catlett told police that if testing showed the presence of meth it was because her brother "fed her a sandwich contaminated with meth".

Catlett might have thought this excuse was the best thing since sliced bread, doubling down by saying that her brother often spiked her food in this way, but police noted Catlett had track marks on her left arm consistent with IV usage and damage to her teeth consistent with "frequent narcotics usage".

Adding to the culinary confusion, Furr told police that there was also more meth in the car's glovebox, along with a glass pipe and a "meth shake".

Police weren't buying Catlett's excuse and charged her with possession of meth with purpose to deliver, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanour count of driving while intoxicated.

Furr was arrested on the same charges and both have been scheduled to appear in court on November 4