Astounded by the snide attack on the 0.2 per cent of Whanganui citizens who attended the School Strike 4 Climate march (Dennis Nitschke, Chronicle, October 9), I congratulate them for their concern and wisdom.

Mr Nitschke demonstrates no knowledge of why he thinks the climate strikers are wrong.
Rather, he demonstrates ignorance on two fronts.

Firstly, let him deny record temperatures and their accompanying heat waves through Europe and Asia this year, record drought in Australia, record tropical storms in the Atlantic, record ice-sheet melt, record wild fires in North America and Australia, record sea temperatures with associated failure of coral

