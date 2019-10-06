A teenage girl allegedly stole and used her parent's debit card to hire people to kill them, WJAX-TV reports.

According to an arrest affidavit Alyssa Hatcher, 17, stole the debit card and made two transactions. She told police that she used US$100 ($158) to buy cocaine and then the rest to hire two different people to kill her mother and father.

The affidavit revealed that Hatcher gave US$400 to a friend to kill them and then another US$900 to a different man to do the same action after her friend did not carry out her request.

Hatcher was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.

Sergeant Fred Jones told WJAX-TV that the teenage girl's motive was unclear.

"The parents are good people, outstanding citizens. This was just somebody, who for whatever reason, just didn't want her parents around."

Hatcher's peers at Umatilla High School were shocked by the incident.

"Her, of all people, that was very shocking to me. She's such a sweet girl. She's very caring. Whenever someone she sees is upset, she would run to them," a student told WJAX-TV.