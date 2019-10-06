A bizarre case from the US state of Arkansas has led to a 38-year-old woman being arrested for drug possession after she was found with a bag of methamphetamine, fashioned into a bow, attached to her hair.

Jessica Bernice Kropp was pulled over by the police while driving through the town of Flippin on September 24, the Baxter Bulletin reports.

She was initially stopped for an expired registration and the police then discovered that her licence was suspended.

Arresting officer Kenneth Looney then discovered Kropp also had five warrants out for her arrest and asked her to step out of the car so he could place her under arrest.

Looney described his shocking find in an affidavit: "As I was detaining Jessica Kropp, I observed what appeared to be a bow in her hair. The bow appeared to be a small, zip-locked bag containing a white crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine.

"The baggie had a small rubber band around the middle, giving it a bow shape and was attached to a bobby pin. The substance was affixed to the right side of her head, attached to her hair.

"I said 'Are you serious?'. She said 'What,' I said 'You have a bow in your hair made from a bag of meth'. She said '[expletive deleted], I didn't know that was there, someone else put that there and I didn't know what it was'."

A subsequent search of Kropp's purse revealed finding multiple bags of meth and drug paraphernalia, including a vape pen loaded with THC oil and a vape pen loaded with THC oil and meth.

Kropp was arrested on charges of possession of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while licence suspended and no liability insurance. She was taken to the Marion County jail where she was held in lieu of a US$23,210 ($36,750) bond.