The brother of the New Zealand teen stabbed to death in Melbourne last week left his hospital bed to attend his funeral.

Nate Hakiwai showed up to say his final goodbyes to his brother Maaka Hakiwai, nearly one week after the two had a run-in with a gang after the AFL final in Melbourne.

The fight killed Maaka, 17, and injured brother Nate, 18.

The teen was farewelled at a packed church in Melbourne on Friday, the Daily Mail reported.

Relative Harley Clark said there were no words to describe their family's pain. Photo / Joe Sablijak for Daily Mail Australia

Last Saturday, Maaka and Nate were walking along a quiet road in Kings Park when they were reportedly ambushed by a group of thugs.

Both boys suffered stab wounds and Maaka did not survive.

The death of the teen reportedly happened for a petty reason: all because the thugs wanted to steal Nate's hat.

Yesterday, hundreds of people paid their respects to the teen.

The service lasted nearly two hours and was attended by friends and family who wanted to farewell the boy.

Emotional footage shows the devastated family saying goodbye to their boy Maaka.

Nate Hakiwai appeared in stunned silence as his 'best mate' was farewelled at a packed church in Melbourne's west. Photo / Joe Sablijak for Daily Mail Australia

Men can be seen weeping for the murdered teen.

At the service, friends and family took to the microphone to pay tribute to Maaka and speak of love, family and the strong bonds of friendship.

They spoke of Maaka's joy for life, his love for his family. They said he ate like a horse and worked like one, too.

In front of the open casket, family and friends honoured Maaka one final time with a traditional haka.

His family is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy that hit them.

"What about dad? What about mum? What about all of us?" his devastated uncle asked, according to the Daily Mail.

Maaka had been working as a concreter in his new city in the weeks leading up to his death. Photo / Supplied

"He didn't deserve this," one of Maaka's mates said. "We're all hurting. He was like a little brother to us."

Harley Clark, a relative of the teen, said there were no words to describe the pain the family is going through.

"It's a crazy time," he said twice. "There's a lot of feelings. There's hurt, there's loss, there's love."

He ended his tribute to the boy with a moving rendition of Bob Marley's "Everything's Gonna Be Alright".

"The lesson is you gotta look after your family,' one of Maaka's aunties said. "It's not all about work. Spend time with your kids."

The family wants to bring Maaka's body home to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

"It's rat sh*t how everything turned out," another one of Maaka's friends said.

"It doesn't say much for Melbourne," someone else added. "I'm not even sure I want to stay here. This is unbelievable."

The two brothers had only been living in the area for six weeks, as the family prepared to uproot their lives from Queensland.

The family is currently raising money through GoFundMe to bring Maaka's boy back to New Zealand, where he spent some of his childhood.

Police continue to hunt for the killers.