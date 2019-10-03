Twin 3-year-old girls in foster care were found dead in a hot vehicle in Georgia on Sunday, according to a statement by the city of Hinesville.

Preliminary autopsy results released by the Liberty County Coroner's Office revealed Raelynn and Payton Keyes died from heatstroke.

The temperature was around 33C at the time, according to CNN weather.

The twins were discovered by a foster parent in the backyard of a Hinesville home that the girls didn't live in, police said.

However, Hinesville Police Captain Tracey Howard added that the girls often spent time at the home.

Howard said the girls had been living in a foster home with their foster parents and two siblings for a year and a half.

Howard added the foster parents and homeowners where the girls were found had some connection, but it was unclear what that relationship was.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Howard said the girls were last seen when a foster parent put them to bed, and it wasn't clear how they ended up in the car.

The foster parent had reported the twins missing before they were found.

The girls' biological mother, Skye Keyes, called Payton and Raelynn a "double-blessing".

She said she and her husband would see the twins every Friday after they were taken from them and put in foster care more than a year ago.

"This whole thing is devastating," Keyes said.

"We have already lost one daughter in 2014 and six months after she passed we found out we were having our girls. We got double the blessing and now they're gone, due to someone else's negligence. We have two sons to stay strong for but feel like our world has been ripped apart."

She continued: "Losing a child is the worst possible thing you could ever go through."

The mother also told WTOC that she wanted answers as to how the twins died.

"Where was the woman watching them? It doesn't make sense whatsoever."

The girls' deaths are still under investigation.