There was a time when the diagnosis of HIV was a death sentence, when thousands of New Yorkers, primarily gay men, succumbed to AIDS-related illnesses, and the end of the epidemic seemed both medically and mentally impossible.

On Wednesday, however, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo declared that New York is on track to meet its goal to end the AIDS epidemic in the state by 2020.

