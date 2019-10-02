A US woman has been charged with child abuse and had her one-month-old daughter removed from her care after a horrifying video went viral showing the mother bench pressing the tiny infant with one hand, while blowing smoke in her face.

Tybresha Sexton was arrested at her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee after several people reported the video to police.

The Facebook Live clip shows Sexton lifting the baby over her head with one hand while drinking and smoking.

Later in the clip, Sexton reportedly dropped the infant.

Advertisement

Sexton initially denied the allegations, though investigating officers noticed empty liquor bottles and a strong smell of alcohol on her person.

Police also said that Sexton was making "irrational statements".

Sexton's neighbours then visited the apartment to show police the video, leading to her arrest.

The one-month-old has been removed from Sexton's care. Photo / Facebook

The arrest report states that when they returned to the police station Sexton loudly exclaimed that she, "didn't want that f***in' baby anyway," and she "already told them that."

The arrest report says that the baby is now in the care of Sexton's mother.

A neighbour told WTVC that he didn't think she was intending to harm her child but that her behaviour was inappropriate.

"I'm glad the baby's safe, but when it comes down to it she just needs some help," he said.

A close friend told the channel that Sexton was a good mother but that she had gone "too far".

Advertisement

The friend said Sexton had been celebrating her 24th birthday and chose to party at home when she couldn't find anyone to care for the baby.

Sexton can be seen smoking and drinking throughout the video. Photo / Facebook

The video shows her drinking from a vodka bottle in one hand while balancing the baby precariously in her other hand.

Sexton, who has a lengthy rap sheet which includes convictions for robbery and drugs, has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

She also faces charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and will face the court on October 4.