When a police officer pulled over a man for a sobriety test, they didn't expect to see him show off his inner gymnast and do the splits.

Sterling Heights police, in Michigan, USA, pulled Michael Axelson over to conduct a standard traffic stop sobriety test but to prove he was not intoxicated he did the splits.

Police first asked Axelson for his licence or ID. When he failed to provide either he was asked to get out of the van.

In a dashcam video, the police ask Axelson if he is "in any condition to do some field sobriety tests for me real quick?"

Advertisement

"If you want me to, I will," he replied.

One officer instructs the man, who has become incoherent, to walk in a straight line.

The officer also asks if Axelson has any injuries and he replies: "I don't think so, I can go like this," and jumps into a front split movement on the ground.

"That's very impressive," one of the officers admits.

Axelson was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended licence, Detroit Free Press reveals.

He has also had a history of drink-driving - it was his eighth incident.