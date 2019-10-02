Donald Trump's potential solution to stop illegal immigration from trying to cross the border was revealed in a book published earlier this week.

The US president suggested getting a moat filled with snakes and alligators at the border as well as shooting border jumpers in the legs, Daily Mail reveals.

White House and administration officials revealed in a new book called Border Wars: Inside Trump's Assault on Immigration that Trump had been asking for cost estimates on several ideas he believed would stop the influx of illegal immigrants.

Some of Trump's other ideas for border control included electrifying the wall and adding spikes that could pierce human flesh.

Trump suggested getting an alligator or snake infested moat along the border. Photo / Getty Images

He has also publically talked about border patrol agents throwing rocks at immigrants but grew quiet on the idea when staff informed him that was illegal.

"The president was frustrated and I think he took that moment to hit the reset button," Thomas Homan, who had served as Trump's acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Trump was also micromanaging the border construction. He wanted the wall painted black so it would absorb more heat and be harder to climb in the summer, Daily Mail reports.

At the time of his absurd inquiries, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen found herself repeatedly having to tell Trump he couldn't have his requests.