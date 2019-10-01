A 6-month-old baby girl tragically died after her stepfather accidentally threw her into a fan when playing with her.

Reports reveal that the girl, Giuliana del Valle Sotoyan, died from a blow to the head after the fatal incident in San Juan, northwest of Argentina.

Her stepfather, Jesus Michel Zalazar, has since been arrested in connection to the death, the Daily Mail reports.

The 26-year-old stepfather was playing with the baby girl by throwing her up in the air but failed to notice that the ceiling fan was on, local media says.

The fan struck the girl's head and she was rushed to the Guillermo Rawson hospital where she died after surgery.

An aunt told local media: "My sister [the mother of the baby girl] was cooking and told [him] that the meal was ready, then I started to set the table.

"Jesus had the baby and was playing around with her in the living room. Suddenly, I felt a blow on the roof fan and when I looked at it, Jesus had her against his chest with his shirt bloody.

"I told him, what have you done? And we rushed out to ask for help from a neighbour to go to the hospital. He was telling me on the way to the hospital, I did nothing, Aldana, I did nothing."