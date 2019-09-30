Warning: Graphic details

A porn-addicted teenager called emergency services to confess to the rape of his 14-year-old girlfriend, ending a 10-month campaign of terror for the young girl and leaving him facing decades in prison.

A court has heard that the 17-year-old, from East Yorkshire in the UK, bullied and coerced the young woman into having sex with him repeatedly throughout their relationship, according to Hull Live.

He beat the girl so she would have sex with him, using a hockey stick and part of a broken bed, forcing her to hide her injuries from family and friends.

In November 2017, the young man called emergency services to report his crimes.

During the call, he could be heard to say to his mother: "Shut up Mum, no. It was rape. I raped her fair and square."

The court heard that the defendant had been involved with social services since a young age and confessed to them an obsession with internet porn.

Claire Holmes, prosecuting, told the court: "He told them that he did not think the thought of rape was wrong and it excited him and talked about wanting to perform anal sex."

"He had these sexual fantasies before he met the victim."

"He spoke about his addiction to pornography and said that he would watch it on his tablet. He knew he shouldn't watch it."

The victim's mother testified that her daughter withdrew from herself and self-harmed after the abuse and was bullied by schoolmates during the investigation.

She also lost the opportunity to get into a prestigious school due to being linked to the court proceedings.

Judge John Thackray QC told the court he believed the case passed the threshold to be classed as a "campaign of rape" by the defendant.

That classification means the 17-year-old could face a prison sentence of more than 20 years.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -