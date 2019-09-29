President Donald Trump's first homeland security adviser said Sunday that he was "deeply disturbed" by Trump's effort to pressure a foreign leader to investigate his political rival, while Democrats moved forward with their rapidly evolving impeachment inquiry into the president.

The comments by Thomas P. Bossert, who served Trump as homeland security adviser from 2017 to 2018 until being forced out when John Bolton became national security adviser, amounted to a rare break with a president who prizes loyalty above all else. But Bossert tempered them, saying the central allegation against Trump — that he withheld military aid from Ukraine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.