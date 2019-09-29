A US woman is facing multiple charges after police allege she added methamphetamine to a bean dip that she shared with co-workers.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, was arrested after two other workers at an Oregon grocery ate some of the dip, with one being hospitalised after the incident.

Marion County Sheriff's Office reviewed surveillance camera footage, which showed Medina-Hernandez remove something from her bra before serving the dip to her colleagues.

She also ate some of the contaminated dip herself.

One of those workers was so taken with the dip that she took some home for lunch, saying in a probable cause affidavit that she "thought one of the bites she ate tasted odd, but she did not think anything of it."

When she returned to work she was unsteady on her feet and had an upset stomach, with police stating in the affidavit that she emphatically denied ever taking meth before.

She was later hospitalised for her symptoms and her mother, an assistant manager at the store, contacted police.

A urine test showed the presence of methamphetamine and further tests showed an elevated heart rate.

Her mother told police that another employee told her that Medina-Hernandez put the meth in the dip deliberately.

The third worker who ate the laced dip told police that Medina-Hernandez had texted her and admitted that, labelling it an "accident" and claiming the dip had been meant for her and another employee.

Police said that they have "no reason to believe" that any customers were served the meth dip.

Medina-Hernandez is being held in jail, with a bond of US$520,000 ($825,000).

Medina-Hernandez has a long list of previous convictions, including robbery, identity theft, delivery of methamphetamine, theft, possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

A judge in a previous case found her to be "an alcoholic or drug-dependent person" and placed her in a rehab programme.