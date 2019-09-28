Jeffrey Epstein's butler has come forward with claims he waited on a rotation of famous faces including Prince Andrew, Bill and Melinda Gates, as well as Steve Bannon, according to a report.

The butler, identified only as Gabriel, has opened up about the convicted paedophile's celebrity guests during his 18-year career working at the $12.6 million pied-à-terre, New York Post reported.

"I served crowned heads, diplomats, businessmen and politicians," he told the outlet.

According to FranceInfo, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Prince Andrew were among the powerful guests he allegedly waited on.

The Prince was known to crash several nights at the apartment while Epstein was out of town. The royal has since admitted he "regretted" their friendship.

Butler Gabriel also alleges his boss hosted Bill and Melinda Gates.

A spokersperson for Bill Gates, pictured with wife Melinda, has labelled claims of a relationship with Epstein as "totally false". Photo / AP

Despite reports that he flew on Epstein's plane to Palm Beach in 2013, the Microsoft founder has denied any relations with the disgraced financier.

A representative for Gates spoke toFranceInfo: "Any allusion to a business or personal relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill and Melinda Gates is totally false."

The butler also claimed his boss was still hosting famous guests at his Paris apartment last year. He said former White House chief strategist Bannon allegedly paid a visit in fall 2018.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Photo / Getty Images

"I was even his driver in Paris," Gabriel told his outlet.

A spokesperson for Bannon denied that he crashed at Epstein's apartment, insisting he stayed at The Bristol Hotel.

Sources told the New York Post last year that Epstein was meeting with Bannon at his Upper East Side apartment as he tried to forge political connections.

"Bannon needs money to bankroll his political agenda. Epstein has plenty of money, and craves power and access," a source said.