On Tuesday, the largest group of children of firefighters killed on September 11 or from related diseases joins the city's Fire Department. Here are their stories.

They were just children when their fathers ran toward the twin towers on September 11, 2001. They grew up revering parents — firefighters and police officers — who were killed that day, or died years later from the toxic dust.

When a reporter starts to ask them "How old?" — wanting to know their current age — many reflexively answer "7" or "5" or "10," their age when their families were upended by a

Manny Mojica, 23

Mike Florio, 24

Rebecca Asaro, 27, and Marc Asaro, 25

Thomas Heedles, 29

Brendan Regan, 30

Anthony Ragaglia, 25, and Leonard J. Ragaglia Jr., 28

Robert Tilearcio Jr., 29

Matthew Jovic, 28

Pete Carroll, 26

Brian Phillips, 29

Robert J. Foti Jr., 29

Greg Kumpel, 28

Kevin Kerr, 23

Emmet Meehan, 28

Dylan Boesch, 25

Liam Ryan, 24

Scott B. Larsen, 22