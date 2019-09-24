A Russian man who abducted a 9-year-old boy for 10 years and repetitively raped him has been sentenced to 20 years in jail, state media reports.

"The accused confessed his guilt during the preliminary investigation," Russia's top investigative agency revealed in a statement on Monday.

The man lured the now 19-year-old into his apartment in 2007 and locked him in a room where his neighbours would not be able to see him, the Investigative Committee said.

"The child was regularly sexually abused," the report said, adding that now that the victim was an adult, he was unable to remember who his parents were.

Before the now-teenager was abducted, he rebelled by smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol and repeatedly running away from home at a young age, Russian broadcaster NTV cites from the missing person report.

According to the Investigative Committee, the boy originally agreed to live with his abductor when they first went to the apartment where he would spend the next 10 years of his life.