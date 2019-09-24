House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying his actions were a "betrayal of national security".

The decision comes amid reports that Trump may have pressured a foreign leader to investigate former vice president and potential 2020 campaign rival Joe Biden and his family.

The US Constitution permits Congress to remove presidents before their term is up if enough lawmakers vote to say that they committed "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours."

Only three presidents have been subjected to impeachment proceedings. Two were impeached — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — but ultimately acquitted and completed their terms in office. A third, Richard M. Nixon, resigned in 1974 to avoid being impeached.

Pelosi has confirmed the impeachment inquiry into Trump - acquiescing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers following reports that the President may have sought a foreign government's help in his re-election bid.

The decision sets up an election season clash between Trump and Congress that seems certain to exacerbate the nation's fierce partisan divides and inject deep uncertainty into the 2020 presidential contest.

Pelosi announced the impeachment probe today after meeting with her caucus. Her plans were confirmed by a person familiar with her thinking, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Pelosi has spent months trying to keep an impeachment inquiry at bay. But her position became untenable this week as more members — including crucial moderates in political swing districts — swung in favour of a probe following reports that Trump pushed Ukraine's leader for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son during a summer phone call.

....You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump has lashed attenmpts to impeach him, claiming he is the victim of the "Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time".

The President said he had authorised the release of a transcript of the call on Wednesday.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump said.

- AP, Washington Post